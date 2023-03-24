How to get the Resident Evil 4 Remake Assault Rifle

The Resident Evil 4 Remake Assault Rifle is a powerful choice for those who feel the regular sniper rifle fires too slowly. Its power level is decent enough, though rifle ammo is quite hard to come by, meaning it’s not a top-tier weapon. Nevertheless, it’s required to complete one of the game’s many challenges.

So if you want to add the Resident Evil 4 Remake Assault Rifle to your Resident Evil 4 Remake weapons cache, you need to follow some very specific steps. Thankfully it’s backtracking through a section of one of the best PC games you’ve just been through, but as Leon instead. Given that he has a gun, the knights shouldn’t be too much trouble. So here’s where to get the CQBR Assault Rifle.

Where to find the Resident Evil 4 Remake Assault Rifle

To find the Resident Evil 4 Remake CQBR Assault Rifle, you first need to make it to the start of Chapter 10, as you’ll have the Cubic Device on your person. Head to where Ashley started her section and into the library with the two knights. Kill them if needed, but head to the opposite side of the room from the lift to find a staircase. Climb to the top and use the Cubic Device in the square hole. You’ll need to shift it around so that it fits in the slot, but once you do, it’ll open to reveal the CQBR Assault Rifle. It’s a big gun, so ensure you have enough space to carry it before picking it up.

With that, you have yet another weapon to add to your ever-growing arsenal and complete one of the many Resident Evil 4 Remake achievements. As for other key weapons in the horror game, we have the location of the Resident Evil 4 Remake Red9, though, at this point, you may have already missed it on your current playthrough of this thrilling horror game. We also have a list of the Resident Evil 4 Remake unlockables for more destructive weapons to get, as well as how to achieve the Resident Evil 4 Remake S Rank by meeting particular conditions.