Resident Evil visits the White House in Netflix series

Resident Evil is coming to the White House. Netflix has released the synopsis for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, and it involves a zombie invasion on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, storied heroes in the horror games, lead the CG animated show. This time around, their paths cross due to a pair of strange encounters with some T-virus infected ghouls. “In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident,” reads the synopsis, “but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies.”

In the first teaser, we saw Claire Redfield investigating a rundown cabin. Working as a TerraSave staff member, she finds a “mysterious image” drawn by a refugee child. Visiting the White House to request more resources, she tells Leon about the drawing, who “seems to realise some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing,” but tells Claire otherwise, and leaves. Eventually, though, “the two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.”

Netflix revealed that Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello will reprise their roles as Leon and Claire, respectively, after voicing them in Resident Evil 2. Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi is overseeing the show as producer and superviser, and TMS Entertainment and Quebico are the studios making it.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is bringing back the RE2 remake’s Nick Apostolides as Leon Kennedy and Stephanie Panisello as Claire Redfield. pic.twitter.com/qjIa13hfZc — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 12, 2021

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will release sometime this year, alongside a new Resident Evil live action movie, and Resident Evil Village. The evil is indeed resident in 2021.