Hasbro reins in new audiences with Roblox My Little Pony experience

As part of a marketing push for season 2 of Netflix’s My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, Hasbro and Netflix have teamed up to launch Visit Maretime Bay, a Roblox My Little Pony experience. Hasbro’s foray into the sandbox game‘s metaverse follows in the footsteps of many other major brands, including Gucci, Vans, Spotify, Nerf, Tommy Hilfiger, and many more.

Visit Maretime Bay morphs Robloxians into pony avatars, which players can customise with hairstyles, bright colour palettes, and accessories. While in the game world, My Little Pony fans can earn gems by collecting them throughout the map and participating in minigames, such as a game that involves delivering smoothies to local ponies and a metaverse version of hide-and-seek.

Players will also be able to participate in photo shoots with the “Mane 5” ponies, which comprise the show’s main ensemble. Additionally, they can earn badges inspired by the ponies’ “cutie marks,” which are the body design elements that are unique to each pony. Once they’ve collected enough gems, they can exchange them for in-game accessories such as wings and shoulder pets. As part of a broader initiative to encourage safe internet practices for children, the game does not include anything that costs Robux, which players must purchase with real-world money. Players can earn all customizations through in-game currency.

The Hasbro team hopes the Roblox experience will help the My Little Pony brand engage new audiences. The development team designed the Roblox activation to reach millennial mothers who grew up with My Little Pony toys and their children. This speaks to Roblox’s recent push to attract older audiences, some of whom are adults that play Roblox with their children due to its broad variety of content and ease of accessibility.

As part of the marketing push for the new season, Hasbro also teamed up with TripAdvisor to advertise Maretime Bay as a family-friendly vacation destination that fans can visit by watching the Netflix show. Hasbro will partner with the Girl Scouts of America and Rebel Girls, a media company and book publisher.

