Is RoboCop Rogue City on Game Pass? There are many advantages to Xbox Game Pass as a service, but the main one is that it allows smaller games to shine. While RoboCop Rogue City is part of a classic action film series, there haven’t been many good RoboCop games.

In the lead-up to the RoboCop Rogue City release date, you may wonder if you can blast your way through criminal scum in the police game without buying it at full price. Well, we’ve done some detective work, and the report is now ready on everything you should know about if RoboCop Rogue City is coming to Game Pass.

Is RoboCop Rogue City on Game Pass?

Unfortunately, RoboCop Rogue City is not coming to Xbox Game Pass anytime soon. There has been no news from either Microsoft or Nacon regarding when we’ll see it come to the service, so you’ll likely be paying full price for the game at launch.

However, that is not to say that RoboCop Rogue City isn’t ever going to come to the service. After all, there have been games that appear months after their initial release date. RoboCop Rogue City would be a perfect candidate as one of those games that you may not think about initially, as other games are out around the same time, but if it were available on Game Pass, you’d likely give it a chance. Keep watching this space as we’ll update this guide as soon as Microsoft or Nacon announces if the game will arrive on Game Pass.

