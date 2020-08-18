Rogue Legacy 2 is now available in early access

After a minor delay, Rogue Legacy 2 has arrived in early access form, and you can play it today. The roguelite platform game is now available on the Epic Games Store, and there’s a 10% discount for you if you decide to buy in this opening week.

Rogue Legacy 2 was announced earlier this year in what at first appeared to be an April Fool’s Day joke. But developer Cellar Door was serious, confirming that not only was Rogue Legacy 2 in the works, but the studio planned on bringing it to early access later this summer. As the initial July release window approached, the studio announced it needed a bit more time to pull things together, and after a few extra weeks of fine-tuning, Rogue Legacy 2 is ready for prime time.

If you missed the first Rogue Legacy, the basic idea is that you’re an adventurer heading into a mysterious castle where you’ll encounter monsters and various other enemies who’d like to run you through a cheese shredder. When death inevitably arrives, you step into the shoes of one of your original adventurer’s children, who take on inherited traits – as well as adding their own new ones.

These can have game-influencing effects – ‘hollow bones,’ for example, means you’ll be knocked back further when you’re hit, but you’ll also fall slower. Other traits can change the game’s colour palette or can just add some added quirkiness to your character.

After each death, you have the chance to use the gold and resources you collected during your last run to make upgrades to your hideout and gear, which helps take the sting out of losing a particularly hard-fought run.

Rogue Legacy 2 is available in early access over at the Epic Games Store, but there are plenty of other great indie games to check out as well.