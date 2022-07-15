Samsung designs world’s fastest GDDR6 memory for next-gen GPUs

Samsung is cooking up 24Gbps GDDR6 DRAM, and the new modules will help enhance the abilities of next-gen GPUs. The company says its new memory will be the “first GDDR6 to deliver speeds up to 24Gbps,” and offers “universal compatibility for broad market adoption.”

In a press release, Samsung outlines the benefits of its new 24Gbps GDDR6 modules and how they’ll enhance the best graphics cards. According to the tech giant, the new design facilitates “30% faster speeds compared to the previous 18Gbps product,” and it’s faster than GDDR6X components used in the likes of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

If paired with a 384-bit bus, 24Gbps memory could provide GPUs and other devices with well over a terabyte of bandwidth. For context, GDDR6X falls just short of this feat, as it’s able to reach 1008.3 Gbps.

The timing of the announcement suggests next-gen GPUs like the Nvidia RTX 4090 and the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT could wield 24Gbps GDDR6 memory. Naturally, this might drive the price of next-gen graphics cards up, so we’ll likely see lower spec options like the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 stick with current standards.

Of course, we’ll need to wait and see whether any RTX 4000 or RDNA 3 cards actually arrive with 24Gbps GDDR6 memory before getting our hopes up. While it seems highly likely, both Nvidia and AMD are still keeping their next-gen GPU specs under wraps.