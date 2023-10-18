Secretlab hits top speed with new Red Bull Oracle gaming chair

The current F1 season has seen Max Verstappen once again crowned champion, and you can now share in one of the secrets to the success of Red Bull Oracle team with the Secretlab x Red Bull Oracle racing edition gaming chairs.

A collaboration between Secretlab and Red Bull Oracle runs deeper than these new gaming chairs. These racing editions are the same style as the ones used by Red Bull’s leading race engineers. If that isn’t an endorsement of the Secretlab Titan Evo as one of the best gaming chairs on the market, we’re not sure what is.

While the design of the new racing edition chairs differs slightly from what Red Bull is using, we have to admit that any fans of the team will struggle to find a comfier way to show their support. You can also add either Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez branding in the form of a lumbar pro pillow and racing tag that is fixed to the top of the headrest.

Speaking on the partnership, Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull, has this to say: “In Secretlab, Oracle Red Bull Racing has found a partner whose obsession with performance matches our own — a world leader in performance seating that leaves no detail overlooked in terms of materials, design, and craftsmanship. Their chairs incorporate a deep understanding of ergonomic science, all geared toward maximum comfort for long hours”

The Secretlab Tital Evo Red Bull Oracle racing edition chair costs $644 / £539 and is currently available to pre-order in its first wave. If you want the Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez lumbar support pro pillows, these are an extra $89 / £89. Secretlab aims to start shipping the chairs by October 30 or earlier, if possible.

Once you’ve upgraded your gaming chair, next on the list should be one of the best gaming desks to fully upgrade your setup and prevent horrible posture from taking over.