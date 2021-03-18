This year’s Game Devs of Color Expo will be held online, and it’s set for September

The sixth Game Devs of Color Expo has been announced, and is scheduled for September 23-27. After successfully shifting to an online format last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will once again be held online this year and will highlight the work of people of colour across the games industry, with exclusive talks and spotlights for exciting upcoming games.

In the past, the Game Devs of Color Expo has been held in person at the Schomburg Center in Manhattan’s Harlem neighbourhood, but organisers say the transition to a virtual event last year was a hit, attracting more than 1,500 online attendees. The goal each year is to amplify the creative work of people of colour in roles across the games industry, from small indies to big triple-A publishers.

Organisers have put out a call for submissions, both for games to showcase and speakers to give talks during the five-day event. If you’re working on or representing a game that you’d like to submit, you can register here. If you’re interested in being a featured speaker, you can submit your application here. The deadline for submissions is April 15.

Last year’s event featured 31 speakers and panelists and showed 36 games, including Davionne Gooden’s She Dreams Elsewhere. We rounded up some of our favourites from the 2020 show here. Organisers awarded $90,000 in development grants during the show last year.

This year’s event is set to be even bigger, so it’ll be worth checking out for anyone interested in exciting new games and the people who are creating them. You can find more information about the event at the official Game Devs of Color website.