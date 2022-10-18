Silent Hill Pyramid Head artist may be returning to Konami horror game

Silent Hill Pyramid Head artist Masahiro Ito could be returning to the iconic Konami horror game series, as they continue to tweet a countdown to the upcoming reveal event set for October 19.

Ito worked as part of the original Team Silent on the first trilogy of games, with one of their most notable contributions being the creation and design of Pyramid Head, the gigantic, part-metal butcher that stalked James Sunderland through Silent Hill 2, and later appeared in multiplayer horror Dead by Daylight.

Previously, Christophe Gans, director of the Silent Hill film adaptations, claimed that new games in the horror series were in development, after Konami had been “galvanised” by the success of the reboots of Resident Evil 2 and 3. Gans also claimed they had been working alongside members of the original Team Silent, and that “several games” were in development.

On October 16, Konami announced that “the latest updates for the Silent Hill series” would be revealed at an event on October 19, adding “in your restless dreams, do you see that town?”, a reference to Silent Hill 2. Ito has since posted a series of countdowns to the event on their Twitter, adding to speculation that they may somehow be involved in whatever Silent Hill game or project Konami is set to unveil.

Previously, the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea posted a rating for “Silent Hill: The Short Message,” suggesting, again, that the new game could be connected to Silent Hill 2, given that James receives a short letter from his wife, Mary, in the opening cutscene. With Gans’ remarks, the “restless dreams” hint, the Short Message rating, and now Ito – the creator of Pyramid Head – posting a countdown, there are several hints that whatever Konami is developing, it may be connected to Silent Hill 2. We will have to wait until October 19.

