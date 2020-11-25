Solasta: Crown of the Magister is discounted in the Steam Autumn Sale

While Baldur’s Gate 3 has garnered the big headlines, it’s not the only Dungeons & Dragons game to hit Steam’s Early Access this fall – there’s also Solasta: Crown of the Magister. It’s a game that uses the D&D 5.1 Standard Reference Document, and it’s on sale now for the Steam Autumn Sale.

Solasta is all about bringing the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop experience to your PC monitor, and while it isn’t set in any of the officially sanctioned D&D worlds like the well-trod Forgotten Realms, it stays true to the latest Fifth Edition rules for combat and character management. That means rolling for initiative and making careful decisions when you level up.

Solasta also features dynamic environments that react to what you do. Wooden bridges can collapse if struck in the right spot with a damaging spell, and stone walls can be knocked down to create new tactical opportunities. Developer Tactical Adventures encourages players to think in three dimensions while engaged in combat, because the action definitely doesn’t confine itself to a level plane.

Solasta: Crown of the Magister is currently 15% off on Steam if you buy the base version of the game, making it $29.74 / £23.79. If you decide to buy the Supporter Edition, you’ll get some extra goodies like high-resolution concept art and new dice, and the discount grows to 20% off.

Little heads up! You were many to ask us where you could buy the Solasta Physical Sourcebook. You get get it here: https://t.co/SYLtuPDybS We will close the Physical Goodies the shop on November 30th (this Sunday) as we need to finalize the order soon, so it's your last chance! — Solasta: Crown of the Magister ✨Live on Steam!✨ (@tct_adventures) November 25, 2020

You can check out our Solasta: Crown of the Magister Early Access review for more thoughts on the RPG game, which first hit Steam in October. The developers say they plan to release the full version of the game sometime in 2021.