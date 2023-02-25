Sons of the Forest sales break 2 million survivors in first day

It’s fantastic news for Sons of the Forest sales numbers, as the Steam Early Access game has seen incredible success since its launch just a day ago. Developer Endnight Games confirms its sequel to beloved horror survival game The Forest has already sold over 2 million copies since release, as the Sons of the Forest player count flies past the likes of Rust and No Man’s Sky alongside huge Twitch viewer numbers.

In a post shared to its social media accounts, Endnight Games thanks all the players who have already played the game since its early access release on February 24, which has seen it break 350,000 concurrent users on Steam and even top the ever-popular ‘Just Chatting’ category to put Sons of the Forest Twitch viewers atop the streaming website.

Endnight confirms that Sons of the Forest sales numbers have passed 2 million copies in the first 24 hours. The team adds that it is “very excited for what we have in store for players in the coming weeks.” It’s not too surprising for a game that topped the likes of Starfield as the most wishlisted Steam game prior to its launch, but seeing that interest convert so rapidly into sales is certainly great news for Endnight Games.

Endnight recently made the decision to launch in early access rather than delay the game further, explaining that it still has plenty of ideas for new things to add including “more items, more things you can 3D print, more to build and discover, as well as adding additional game mechanics and lore.” Currently the game is scheduled to be in early access for 6-8 months, though the developer notes this may change, and the game “will leave early access when we are certain this is the best version of the game possible.”

