All Star Wars Jedi Survivor traversal abilities

Are you wondering about how many Star Wars Jedi Survivor traversal abilities there are? Star Wars Jedi Survivor has numerous traversal abilities. Our hero, Cal Kestis, will gain flashy moves that aid in exploration and navigation, as well as puzzle-solving tasks. Our guide takes a look at these traversal abilities and how you can acquire them during the campaign.

It’s worth noting that Star Wars Jedi Survivor traversal abilities are just one facet of this action-packed adventure. There are also other notable quirks, such as the best skills to get, Force Power skills, and even Blaster upgrades.

How to unlock Star Wars Jedi Survivor traversal abilities

Generally speaking, the Star Wars Jedi Survivor traversal abilities are all automatically unlocked as you progress through the campaign. Think of this as something akin to a Metroidvania, where plenty of areas and passageways are blocked off or inaccessible, as you don’t have the means to proceed. Much later, though, you’ll be able to revisit these locations once you have the necessary tools.

A lot of backtracking is necessary if you want to discover what the game offers. In any case, we list down the Star Wars Jedi Survivor traversal abilities in the order that you obtain them in the campaign. Please note that this guide contains minor spoilers.

Double Jump and Wall Run

Location: Coruscant – Both of these abilities are available almost from the get-go.

Double Jump allows you to do another jump while in mid-air. Wall Run, meanwhile, lets you sprint across certain flat surfaces acrobatically.

Ziplining

Location: Coruscant – Available fairly early in the game, Cal will grab on to a zipline so he can cross a gap.

Considering how many ziplines there are, and given that a majority of shortcuts are also ziplines, you’re going to use this move often. Likewise, you can press the “F” key if you want to switch directions while riding the zipline.

Grappling Hook

Location: Coruscant – After defeating the K-405 Security Droid, Cal and Bode will have a chat. Cal will then craft this makeshift grappling hook.

The ascension cable or grappling hook is one of the most important Star Wars Jedi Survivor traversal abilities. With it, you can press the “E” key when you see prompts for grapple points.

Koboh Grinder

Location: Koboh – You’ll obtain this as you’re making your way through Koboh’s Stone Spires.

This isn’t one of Cal’s abilities. Rather, it’s a special action for his droid BD-1. With it, you’ll be able to shoot a constant stream of Koboh Materials, which will catch fire if they touch a conduction beam (i.e., purple laser). The flames will then engulf obstacles that look like gunk, allowing you to pass through. Even better, Cal won’t be damaged by the flames at all.

Air Dash

Location: Jedha – You’ll learn this technique as you’re making your way to the Pilgrim’s Sanctuary.

With this technique, you can jump or double jump, then press the dodge/dash button to do the same action in mid-air.

Merrin’s Charm

Location: Jedha – This ability is given to you by Merrin as you’re about to leave Pilgrim’s Sanctuary. It’s used to pass through green barriers.

Upgraded Ascension Cable

Location: Shattered Moon – Acquired during your second visit to the Shattered Moon as part of the story campaign.

This adds a new function to your Ascension Cable, allowing you to use floating balloons or grapple balloons.

Electro Dart

Location: Koboh – Obtained as you’re heading to the Mountain Observatory. When Cal enters a crashed ship, BD-1 steps in to help, thereby earning this upgrade.

This adds another function to BD-1’s projectiles. You can learn more in our Electro Generators and Locked Chests guide.

That’s all of the traversal abilities in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It’s far from the end of the collectible items though, as there are plenty of Cal Kestis cosmetics and Blaster upgrades to collect, as well as learning more about the perks and skills available.