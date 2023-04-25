Want to know if Star Wars Jedi Survivor is canon? Disney purchased Lucasfilm and subsequently the ownership of the Star Wars back catalogue in 2012. Two years later, the two companies announced that a lot of legacy content would be declared non-canon under the “Star Wars Legends” banner. They also announced that all future Star Wars stories would be connected and on an equal canon level as the films, with guidance from the Lucasfilm Story Group.

So is Star Wars Jedi Survivor canon? In the run-up to the Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date, you may wish to learn more about the RPG game, such as whether or not Star Wars Jedi Survivor multiplayer modes exist this time. But for now, let’s answer that all-important question.

Is Jedi Survivor part of the Star Wars canon?

Yes, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is canon and part of the official Star Wars universe. The previous game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, was the first game in the series, and that came after the announcement from Lucasfilm and Disney that all games, TV shows, and movies released after April 25, 2014, would be canon.

As for a rough timeline of when Jedi: Survivor is set, we already know that Jedi: Fallen Order took place five years after the declaration of Order 66 and five years before the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV mini-series. That would mean that Jedi Survivor takes place roughly at the same timeframe as Obi-Wan Kenobi, even though these two Jedi never meet in the mini-series. For those looking for information on what happened to Cal between the two games, the Jedi: Battle Scars book tells the story of the Stinger Mantis’ encounter with an Imperial deserter.

With Star Wars Jedi Survivor canon status now established, you may want to know if your computer can even run this highly anticipated Star Wars game. If that’s the case, we have a Star Wars Jedi Survivor system requirements guide to help you work out what, if anything, is keeping you from experiencing Cal’s next chapter.