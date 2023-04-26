Uncertain how to unlock the Star Wars Jedi Survivor dual wield lightsaber stance? The best defence is a good offence, and that goes double when you’re facing off against the Empire’s forces. If parrying and blocking isn’t quite your style, then the dual wield lightsaber stance is sure to be a firm favourite.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsaber stances allow you to switch up your approach to combat as you progress, and encompass a range of offensive and defensive moves. Certain stances are often more effective against different Star Wars Jedi Survivor enemies, so it’s well worth getting to grips with this system early on. Here’s how to unlock the dual wield lightsaber stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

How to unlock the dual wield lightsaber stance

You automatically unlock the Star Wars Jedi Survivor dual wield lightsaber stance once you leave Coruscant, shortly before your arrival on Koboh.

The dual wield lightsaber stance has limited range, but makes up for it with lightning-fast speed that lends well to a hyper-aggressive playstyle, and will stand you in good stead when going up against swarms of enemies at once. You might also find it useful to keep the pressure on Star Wars Jedi Survivor bosses, though it’s worth bearing in mind that its reduced defence can often leave you in dire straits if you’re not careful.

How to equip the dual wield lightsaber stance

You can equip the Star Wars Jedi Survivor dual wield stance at the various meditation points scattered across the RPG game – simply navigate over to the ‘Stances’ menu and select it from the carousal of available stances. Once you have the Star Wars Jedi Survivor dual wield lightsaber stance, you can begin to invest skill points into its skill tree. We also recommend ensuring you have the best Star Wars Jedi Survivor perks equipped while you’re at it.

The dual wield stance is characterised by an extended flurry of attacks, but you don’t have to worry about being locked into an animation. If you ever need to beat a hasty retreat to use a Star Wars Jedi Survivor healing stim, you can quickly abort your attacks with just the press of a button.

Now that you have the Star Wars Jedi Survivor dual wield lightsaber stance, be sure to check out the crossguard and double lightsaber stances if you’re looking for some more combat variety. A Jedi is only as good as their abilities, so be sure to pair your favourite stances with Force powers and traversal abilities that are certain to help you emerge victorious from any encounter with the Empire.