Star Wars Jedi Survivor Coruscant guide

Are you in need of a Star Wars Jedi Survivor Coruscant tour guide? If you’re an avid completionist, then let us take you through all the collectibles, upgrades, and bosses you can expect to encounter as you take your first steps in Respawn’s sequel.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor finds headstrong Jedi Knight Cal Kestis at the very heart of the Empire itself. While you’ll likely spend the first few hours dusting off your saber skills and finding your feet in the action-adventure game, there’s also a staggering amount of Star Wars Jedi Survivor collectibles to uncover. Here’s everything to look out for on Coruscant, including some helpful tips for dealing with the various Star Wars Jedi Survivor enemies you can expect to encounter during your time on the city planet.

Coruscant stim canisters

You find the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Coruscant stim canister inside a loot chest, not too far from the meditation point. Watch out for the security droid that’s standing guard – he packs a punch this early on.

Coruscant essence crystals

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Coruscant essence crystal is located in Undercity Meats on the left.

Coruscant Force powers

There’s only one Star Wars Jedi Survivor Force power on Coruscant, but it serves as an excellent go-to move when facing off against large groups of enemies. The Confuse Force power turns regular enemies into temporary allies, which is a perfect counter to the Stormtroopers swarming Coruscant. Be sure to pair it with the Star Wars Jedi Survivor perks that provide bonus damage to confused enemies if you’re partial to this Force power.

Coruscant Force tears

There’s only one Force tear on Coruscant, and it’s not too far away from the Rooftops meditation point. Instead of following the route towards Renovation Site 4733, head in the opposite direction and traverse along the pipes. Lift the door to reveal the Force tear, but be prepared to deal with the two Rancors that appear alongside it.

Coruscant lightsaber upgrades

You can find the Emitter upgrade in a box near a locked door after climbing around to get to the yacht. You can also find the Switch upgrade through a door to the left of the meditation point, though you need to use Force Push the water blocking your path.

Coruscant lightsaber stances

You unlock the Star Wars Jedi Survivor double-bladed lightsaber stance on your first venture into Coruscant, just before going up against a large group of Stormtroopers. You can also expect to unlock the dual-wield lightsaber stance on your journey from Coruscant to Koboh.

Coruscant traversal abilities

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor traversal skills are essential for exploration, and you can pick up the very first while making your way through Coruscant. The ascension cable can help you reach hidden and otherwise inaccessible areas on Star Wars Jedi Survivor planets, ensuring that no treasure is left behind.

Coruscant legendary adversaries

There are two Star Wars Jedi Survivor Coruscant legendary adversaries. The first, D-L1T, is located just past the meditation point in Hangar 2046-C. Take the lift and proceed down the corridor until you reach a locked door on your left. Use BD-1’s Electro Dart to open it and confront D-L1T. You can also use the Electro Dart to open the large set of doors to Frenzied Jotaz, the second legendary adversary on Coruscant.

Coruscant bosses

The Ninth Sister makes her return as the first and only boss you fight on Coruscant. While she can be considered a tutorial to Star Wars Jedi Survivor bosses, you shouldn’t underestimate her. This corrupted Jedi wields a double-bladed lightsaber to devastating effect, and her imposing physique positively dwarfs Cal Kestis. To defeat her, it’s vital that you utilise all abilities you’ve received thus far in the RPG game, and rely upon your dodge to avoid her unblockable attacks.

That about wraps up our Star Wars Jedi Survivor Coruscant planet guide. If you’re dead set on picking up absolutely everything that isn’t nailed down in the Star Wars game, we recommend keeping our Star Wars Jedi Survivor planet guide to hand, which includes collectible lists for Jedha and the Shattered Moon of Koboh. We’ve also got the lowdown on Star Wars Jedi Survivor new game plus if you’re planning on returning to Coruscant in the future.