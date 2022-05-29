Star Wars Jedi Survivor takes place alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi

While only a few details about the new Star Wars game have been revealed, Respawn confirms that the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor setting is five years after the last game. So when does Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 take place? Exactly the same time as the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus show.

The sequel to one of the best Star Wars action-adventure games on PC, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, was properly announced this week at the Star Wars Celebration event. Despite many leaks about its existence, details are scarce – although developer Respawn and Lucasfilm confirm that Survivor is set five years after the events of Fallen Order.

Fallen Order itself is set five years after Revenge of the Sith, and 14 years before A New Hope – meaning that Survivor is set 10 years after Episode III and nine years before Episode IV. The first episode of the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show – which started this week, the same day as the Jedi: Survivor reveal – confirms that the Disney Plus series is set at the exact same time.

There have been multiple rumours of a possible crossover between the Jedi games and Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the argument against it happening was always that Fallen Order is set too long before the show. Having Jedi: Survivor be set at the exact same time as the show opens up the possibility of a crossover.

Given Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan is well-known on TV, Cal’s droid pal BD-1 appeared in the last Disney Plus show The Book of Boba Fett, and Fallen Order’s watery Fortress Inquisitorius appears in the Obi-Wan trailer, it seems quite likely.

5 years have passed 😮😯😱 Puts the timeline right with the Obi Wan show 👀👀😱😱 https://t.co/gFFKOjut8I — Dion_Bandola_22 ✝ (@Dion_Bandola_20) May 27, 2022

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release in 2023 and we should hear about it more later this year. Respawn is actually working on several Star Wars games, including a strategy game from ex-XCOM developers. Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming now on Disney Plus.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Humble $59.99 Buy It Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.