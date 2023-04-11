Lucasfilm and Respawn are “one team” on Star Wars Jedi Survivor

With the Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date almost here, it looks like we could be getting one of the best Star Wars games of the modern era, and the improved relationship between Respawn and Lucasfilm is undoubtedly partly responsible, as the game’s director has talked about this improvement, and what it means for Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

While the final Star Wars Jedi Survivor trailer should tide you over until release, plenty of information has been trickling out about Respawn’s Jedi fantasy simulator, including how much more the game will offer outside the main quest.

Now, Stig Asmussen, the Star Wars Jedi Survivor director, has talked about how Respawn is more comfortable with crafting Cal Kestis’ adventures, as the studio’s relationship with Lucasfilm has settled since Jedi Fallen Order.

“More than anything, it’s about building relationships. It’s about making connections and understanding each other,” Asmussen says of Respawn and Lucasfilm’s relationship since Jedi Fallen Order.

“You know, I mentioned that we had to earn their trust, and the buy-in of ‘this is what we want to do’, and show that we’re going to be completely respectful to it. But they also had to earn our trust too, because we consider ourselves expert game developers. So there’s this feeling each other out period, to where we are now, where it’s like we’re one team; it’s not us versus them.”

Respawn certainly has the calibre to back up Asmussen’s expert claim, coming out the gate with Titanfall and Titanfall 2, followed by Apex Legends and Jedi Fallen Order. In fact, Respawn has two more unrevealed Star Wars games on the go, with both an FPS game and a strategy game in the works.

Asmussen adds that the opportunity to use a Jedi, which Lucasfilm was initially not in favour of, creates an excellent mirror for the player via game design. Both Cal and the player are learning about and using different force powers, and exploring parts of the galaxy they’ve never seen. It’s “one-to-one storytelling,” Asmussen tells The Guardian.

With Jedi Survivor being a colossal download you’ll also want to know the Star Wars Jedi Survivor system requirements to determine if your rig is up to the challenge. We’ve also got all the Jedi Survivor enemies we know about so far, which can show you how Respawn is pulling on many eras of Star Wars.