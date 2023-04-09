Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s final trailer shows off Cal and Coruscant

With the Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date almost upon us, the final gameplay trailer for Respawn’s Soulslike and Fallen Order sequel is upon us, offering a last glimpse at the return of Cal Kestis, BD-1, and the planet Coruscant. The new Star Wars Jedi Survivor trailer also shows off some more lightsaber combat, boss enemies, and offers some slight details regarding the story in the Star Wars game, which is coming from the developers of Titanfall and Apex Legends.

Speaking as part of the ongoing Star Wars Celebration event, Respawn design lead Stig Asmussen says that Jedi Survivor will take the previous game’s Metroidvania style “even further” and that the enormous city planet Coruscant will feature as one of Jedi Survivor’s explorable environments. You can check out the new trailer below, with Coruscant seemingly visible at around 43 seconds.

We also see Cal taking on a gigantic cave monster, scrambling on top of an AT-ST style Imperial Walker, and taking on the rolling forcefield drones made famous in The Phantom Menace. Based on our own hands-on Jedi Survivor preview, Respawn has improved virtually every aspect since Fallen Order.

Right now, it feels a little bit like more of the same, but with some added scale and ambitious set-pieces, that’s potentially no bad thing. Respawn has previously confirmed the game will be bigger than its predecessor, with many more opportunities for exploration and sidequests beyond the main story.

