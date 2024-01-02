Star Wars Outlaws reveals release window, but it’s not coming soon

Star Wars Outlaws is one of the most highly anticipated games right now, and it’s not at all surprising if you consider the source material’s popularity as well as Massive Entertainment’s exciting gameplay reveals thus far. While we all wait to dive into Ubisoft’s action-adventure spin on the iconic Star Wars series, the developer continues working toward its release window, which we now with certainty know falls late in 2024.

That’s right, it looks like Star Wars Outlaws will arrive this year after all, but it sadly isn’t going to launch any time soon. The open-world game is releasing “late this year.” We’ve only just entered 2024, which leaves a good few months between us now and the tail-end of the fresh year. The news regarding Outlaws’ release window comes directly from Disney.

In an article discussing this year’s biggest Disney experiences, the company describes Ubisoft’s upcoming open-world adventure as one that “lets you explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new.” You can read through our own Star Wars Outlaws interview for a closer look at how Massive Entertainment plans to make it “completely fresh, but still relatable.”

Unfortunately, the blog post from Disney Parks doesn’t delve into any further detail about the proposed Star Wars Outlaws release date. Late 2024 could leave almost an entire year between us now and Outlaws’ big launch. For now, we can look forward to more behind-the-scenes sneak peeks to see the studio behind Tom Clancy’s The Division and the more recent Avatar Frontiers of Pandora bring its vision of Star Wars to life.

