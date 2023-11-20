Starfield is still being worked on by 250 Bethesda devs

Starfield is a colossal game, and one that hundreds of staff at Bethesda worked on up to release and continue to work on now as you play it for yourself. Potentially half of the original developers appear to still be on the project too – give or take – with multiple updates and DLC planned.

It looks like a lot of the RPG game team is still working on Starfield, as outlined by director Todd Howard in a new interview with Wired.

“You’re talking to me, but there’s 450 people here,” Howard says while gesturing to all the games Bethesda has worked on in the video. “We still have people that work on [Fallout] 76, we have about 250 on Starfield.

“These only exist because of all of those people, and us working together. That’s why the games are so big, there are so many moving parts and interesting things that people will find, that comes from everybody here.”

While Howard gives us a figure of around 450 people working on all of Bethesda’s current games in the interview, I interviewed a former Bethesda developer last year and learned a little bit more about the exact number of people on the space game.

“Starfield is a much bigger project, it’s like 500 people or something on the team, whereas I think [Fallout] 76 was maybe 200, tops,” says former Bethesda lead lighting artist on Starfield Nate Purkeypile. As Starfield had multiple Bethesda locations working on the game it ended up having many more developers, Purkeypile’s number was still an estimate.

So without getting lost in percentages, roughly half of Bethesda’s prelaunch team is still working on Starfield. With ongoing updates and the upcoming Starfield Shattered Space DLC, this isn’t all that surprising. But still, it’s a big number.

With the Elder Scrolls 6 release date and Fallout 5 next for the team, even if they’re a ways off, focusing on Starfield looks to be a big priority.

With lots that Bethesda’s latest game doesn’t tell you, we’ve got just what you need with over 50 incredible Starfield mods, alongside all of the Starfield console commands and cheats to give you unlimited power over the Settled Systems.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides.