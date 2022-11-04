Starfield absent as Bethesda crowns Todd Howard at Elder Scrolls event

Starfield gets no nods as Bethesda crowns Todd Howard and other RPG game makers at an event celebrating Elder Scrolls, Daggerfall, Skyrim, and Fallout

Published:

Starfield

Starfield, the upcoming space RPG game from Bethesda, is notably absent from an event where the Elder Scrolls, Skyrim, Daggerfall, and Fallout developer honours long-standing employees, including Todd Howard, for their contributions over the years – and so there’s still no firm confirmation of the Starfield release date.

In a touching tribute to its developers and staffers, Bethesda awards scrolls, designed to look like the actual Elder Scrolls you may find in Skyrim, adorned with various badges commemorating the games that they have worked on and shipped. Zach Wilson, a level designer who has worked on Fallout 76, and is credited also for Starfield, received a scroll, as did Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard, who joined the studio in 1994 to serve as producer and designer on The Terminator: Future Shock.

Starfield absent as Bethesda crowns Todd Howard at Elder Scrolls event: A scroll depicting different Bethesda games worked on by Todd Howard

Howard’s scroll is emblazoned with every game that they have worked on since then, including Elder Scrolls: Morrowind, Daggerfall, Skyrim, Fallout 3, and Fallout 4. Missing however is any mention or logo for Starfield, the apparently vast space RPG which is set to launch in 2023. Following an initial gameplay trailer at Summer Games Showcase, information on Starfield has been scarce, and as we approach the game’s original release date of November 11, it seems Bethesda is not yet ready to acknowledge the open-world game as complete.

YouTube Thumbnail

Nevertheless, this is a touching tribute from the studio to its employees, inviting us to remember all Bethesda’s work over the years including the Fallout series, which recently marked its 25th anniversary.

And despite the lack of official communiques, we still know plenty about Starfield factions. We also have the low-down on all the Starfield cities, as well as Starfield character creation, so you can start planning and designing your personal spacefarer right now.

More from PCGamesN

After freelancing for Edge and Vice, Ed joined PCGamesN in 2022, where he is symbiotically connected to the news matrix - especially on Fallout: New Vegas mods, GTA 6 release date rumours, Modern Warfare 2 guns, Warzone loadouts, and Red Dead Redemption 2. He's still trying to beat his personal speedrun record for Resident Evil.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.