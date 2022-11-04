Starfield absent as Bethesda crowns Todd Howard at Elder Scrolls event

Starfield, the upcoming space RPG game from Bethesda, is notably absent from an event where the Elder Scrolls, Skyrim, Daggerfall, and Fallout developer honours long-standing employees, including Todd Howard, for their contributions over the years – and so there’s still no firm confirmation of the Starfield release date.

In a touching tribute to its developers and staffers, Bethesda awards scrolls, designed to look like the actual Elder Scrolls you may find in Skyrim, adorned with various badges commemorating the games that they have worked on and shipped. Zach Wilson, a level designer who has worked on Fallout 76, and is credited also for Starfield, received a scroll, as did Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard, who joined the studio in 1994 to serve as producer and designer on The Terminator: Future Shock.

Howard’s scroll is emblazoned with every game that they have worked on since then, including Elder Scrolls: Morrowind, Daggerfall, Skyrim, Fallout 3, and Fallout 4. Missing however is any mention or logo for Starfield, the apparently vast space RPG which is set to launch in 2023. Following an initial gameplay trailer at Summer Games Showcase, information on Starfield has been scarce, and as we approach the game’s original release date of November 11, it seems Bethesda is not yet ready to acknowledge the open-world game as complete.

Nevertheless, this is a touching tribute from the studio to its employees, inviting us to remember all Bethesda’s work over the years including the Fallout series, which recently marked its 25th anniversary.

