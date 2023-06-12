Starfield early access start date

Avid spacefarers can take the leap into Starfield early access ahead of the official release date, but this highly coveted pre-order bonus costs a pretty penny.

One of the many NPCs you can encounter across the galaxy in Starfield early access, sporting a sensible crop of dark hair and a puffer gilet with a hood..

Does Starfield include early access? It feels like we’ve been waiting eons to finally get our hands on Bethesda’s interstellar labor of love – but it turns out that wait might be over sooner than you think. Here’s everything you need to know about Starfield early access, including its release date and how to opt-in ahead of launch.

While the Starfield Game Pass launch coincides with the Starfield release date, we now know that players can acquire “up to five days early access” as a pre-order bonus in special editions of the RPG game. Of course, that means you’ll need to splash out more than your subscription charge if you’re looking to jet-set across the galaxy as early as possible.

Starfield early access start date

Starfield early access begins on Friday, September 1, five days before the official release date. The exact amount of play time available in early access is subject to your time zone and any potential outages that might occur in the lead-up to the official release date. We already know that Starfield pre-orders are flying off the digital shelves, so it stands to reason that early access will prove a busy period for Bethesda.

Starfield early access is included in the following editions:

  • Starfield Premium Edition upgrade – $34.99
  • Starfield Premium Edition – $99.99
  • Starfield Constellation Edition – $299.99

That’s everything we know about the Starfield early access for the time being. We’ll be updating this page once the early access release times are confirmed, so be sure to check back to discover when exactly the space game’s early access period is due to go live in your time zone. In the meantime, check out all the Starfield skills, traits, and backgrounds you can choose, so that you can spend less time in Starfield character creation and more time exploring cities in early access.

