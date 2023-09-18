Starfield is one of this year’s biggest RPG game releases yet, and Bethesda’s most successful launch overall. The interstellar experience places you in the shoes of a solid space explorer capable of cross-galaxy travel. With all great Bethesda games comes the possibility of exploits or glitches, and Starfield is no exception. Since its recent release, the game’s fans have managed to find easy ways to make quick credits. While not necessarily as honest as selling old gear to vendors, this exploit pays off very well.

As further detailed in our Starfield review, Bethesda’s latest entry to its long line of beloved RPGs is massive. Considering its sheer size, in-game glitches come as no surprise. Following the discovery of one of Starfield’s best suits being free thanks to a neat trick, players came across another similar cheat of sorts that can get your Constellation explorer rich early on. If 160,000 credits sounds like a lot, it’s because it is. As someone selling cubed space food for money, I could use any extra credits.

When said credits are free, it makes it even better. If you’re aboard the Stroud-Eklund Staryard, try the trick out for yourself. Once you’ve exited your ship, go straight ahead into the next room where the ship part display stands. Go to the right side of the display’s rope and use some fun camera movements to force the collision to push you through the wall. If you sprint, it’ll be easier to accomplish.

Stumbled upon this awesome clipping glitch in #Starfield Just walk through the wall and jump to the chest to get 160000 Credits! pic.twitter.com/caUI8nVxgD — Karim Jovian (@KJovian) September 18, 2023

This is where the exploit gets a bit more difficult to execute properly, as you can see in the footage from Karim Jovian above. Once you’re through the wall, you’ll need to be fast and use your boosts to land on a small bit of solid ground. Eventually, you’ll cross the corner and find yourself before a chest full of a whopping 160,000 credits. If you’re looking for even more cash, you’re in luck.

You can repeat the chest exploit as many times as you’d like. Fly to Venus, land, rest, and then fly back to the Staryard. It takes just five minutes or so and you get the same amount each time. You’ll quickly become one of the galaxy’s richest inhabitants, with no Starfield mods required. In a way, the method is reminiscent of Skyrim’s own buggy Whiterun chest.

With a massive Starfield patch on its way with coming features like DLSS support and a FOV slider, there’s no telling how long this exploit will remain working in-game. Bethesda may leave it for a while, or they may patch it out with the big update. I’m going to be making many trips to the Stroud-Eklund Staryard myself. As appetizing as Starfield food may look, it can only net me so much cash. The same goes for all those knickknacks everywhere I keep flooding my inventory with.

