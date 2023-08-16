Starfield lockpicking explained

What is Starfield lockpicking? There’s going to be stuff in space that people don’t want you to get your grubby little mitts on. They lock their cases, their cabinets, hell, even their doors. The fools. They don’t know that you’re already a master of digipicking – the futuristic version of lockpicking, obviously – and it’ll take much more than a silly lock to stand in your way.

The Starfield release date is edging ever closer, and the smell of adventure is in the air – well, in your spacesuit, anyway – if you’re anything like us, you can’t wait to gather your companions, build your own Starfield spaceship, and set off into the final frontier. What happens, though, if you find something that’s locked? Well, you pick that lock, silly. Here’s how.

Starfield lockpicking

Long gone are the days of carrying a bunch of lockpicks around with you in your bag, in the hopes that you’d be able to crack an archaic lock. Now, we carry around a bunch of digipicks, in the hope that we can crack a futuristic lock.

Taking cues from a lot of other open-world RPGs, if you want to open a locked container or a door, you’re going to have to have a digipick to hand and succeed at a minigame. The minigame sees you lining up gaps in a circle – filling those gaps with your digipick will grant you access. It appears to be a lot faster than the slightly cumbersome Oblivion lockpicking minigame, and for that, we’re grateful.

The locks have varying degrees of difficulty, ranging from novice to master, and thankfully it looks like you’ll be able to auto-complete some locks, provided your security skill is up to the task.

Well now you know all about Starfield lockpicking, I guess it’s time for you to start breaking and entering with little regard for your fellow man. We wouldn’t go annoying everyone though, if you can help it, as some of the Starfield factions can get pretty annoyed if you step out of line. Always good to have a good crew, just in case it all goes south, so check out our guides on VASCO, Barrett, and Sarah Morgan to see who’s the best fit for your ship.

