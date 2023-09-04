Grab one of Starfield’s best suits for free before it’s patched

Starfield is almost here, and it’s Bethesda’s biggest RPG game ever. If you pre-ordered the premium version for yourself, then you’ve likely enjoyed some time traversing planetary systems in-game yourself. As further detailed in our Starfield review, Bethesda has provided an immense space experience with exploration, immersion, and more. Sometimes, combat can get in the way of those things, though, and good suits can make or break the experience. You can get one of the best suits early on for free thanks to this sneaky trick, though.

As the Starfield release date approaches, players with early access to the game are learning the ins and outs of its immersive universe. If you’re one of those lucky fans, then you may know about the special suit stashed under the Lodge. For those who aren’t yet aware, you can go into the basement to find a stunning suit on a mannequin, all locked behind a glass case. While Starfield lockpicking is all well and good, this lock is a master difficulty one meaning you won’t be able to get into it initially.

You can use a sneaky exploit instead to instantly access the shiny new suit, the Mark I Constellation spacesuit. Simply line your view up correctly in the crack of the case as shown above, and you’ll be able to interact with the mannequin to take the suit. You’ll also get its helmet and boost pack, meaning that you’ll have one of the best sets equipped in the early game.

If you’re not playing the game in early access and haven’t done so yet, you should make sure that your PC is ready for the official take-off in a few days with this quick rundown of the Starfield system requirements. You can also prepare for the upcoming release by looking through all of the known Starfield cities thus far.

