Starfield is already making waves as one of Bethesda’s biggest RPG games yet, and it still has yet to properly launch. Ahead of its full release, you can now explore the massive space experience on sale for yourself and better understand our Starfield review. From its countless hours of gameplay to its immersive character building, a brand-new game with a deal like this is hard to come by. It doesn’t just stop at Starfield’s price, as you’ll also get a shiny new free Steam game with your purchase.

If you purchase Bethesda’s out-of-this-world game now on Fanatical ahead of the Starfield release date, you’ll get it for 17% off. This means that the standard version of the game is just $58.09 / £49.79 instead of the usual $69.99 / £59.99. If you want the Premium Edition, it’ll cost you just $82.99 / £71.37 instead of the normal price point of $99.99 / £85.99.

The Premium Edition will get you early access to the game as well as a special ‘Old Mars’ Laser Cutter, Deep Mining Helmet, and Deep Mining Pack skin. The deal gets even better as you can get a completely random free Steam game with your purchase. This applies to any new releases on Fanatical you’ve bought, meaning that you can opt to grab something like Armored Core 6 instead, or Blasphemous 2, all with their own discounts.

You’ll have no way of telling which Steam game you’ll get for free with your new release purchase, but that’s what makes it so fun. The game you buy comes with its own sale and a free key, making it a serious steal. This rings especially true considering how some of the discounted games, like Starfield, haven’t even released yet.

If you haven’t done so yet, you should make sure that your PC is ready for the game’s official take-off with this quick rundown of the Starfield system requirements. You can also prepare for the release by looking through all of the known Starfield cities thus far.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.