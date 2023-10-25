Starfield’s most important mod is finally here

The most important Starfield mod, which adds a colossal community patch to the game, is finally here to improve Bethesda’s space RPG. I’ve been keeping my eye on the Starfield Community Patch for a while, as hundreds of planned fixes to ongoing issues have been collated by the team and players, but now we can download the initial version of the mod and get some of those key Starfield problems fixed.

With even more work to be done on the Starfield mod, the Tuesday, October 24 version of the community patch is just the first of many. The focus is on “fixing bugs, errors, and inconsistencies” in Starfield, with the mod team working in parallel with Bethesda to release its gargantuan list of improvements.

In a surprise move, Bethesda’s initial launch of Starfield gave us a not-especially buggy RPG game. There are still some hilarious Starfield bugs though, and thankfully they don’t destroy your game save or prevent any progress – instead, they give Starfield some of that janky Bethesda charm we’re all familiar with.

The Starfield Community Patch doesn’t aim to step on Bethesda’s toes, either, as the collaboration instead just wants to fix what the developers haven’t yet. “This includes tweaks, typos, and other changes that may have been missed (or not yet released) by the developers,” the team says. “The overall goal is to improve the vanilla experience for all players. All fixes should be considered unofficial unless the change is carried forward by Bethesda.”

Starfield mod community patch general fixes

While installing the mod you can should also catch up on what it broadly aims to fix so far, with many more major and minor improvements on the way.

Misplaced objects

Script errors

Inconsistencies in item properties

Faulty missions/quests

Game-breaking exploits

Missing attributes (such as tags, header flags, etc.)

Spelling errors

Don’t expect new content, core balance changes, or anything that isn’t “in keeping with the original vision” of Starfield, as the community patch is instead trying to turn Starfield into the game Bethesda wants it to be, while Bethesda does the same itself.

