Starfield datamine shows no sign of Nvidia DLSS or Intel XeSS

The Starfield preload has begun, and it’s already offering insights into the RPG game, despite it not being playable yet. Unfortunately, datamining has seemingly confirmed concerns that Starfield will not launch with Nvidia DLSS or Intel XeSS upscaling technologies.

Since AMD was announced as the exclusive Starfield PC partner, many preemptively concluded that this meant the Bethesda game would only support the company’s FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling tech. While implementing other upscalers naturally requires developer input, there’s no reason that competing options can’t co-exist with one another.

According to Twitter user Sebasti66855537, the Starfield preload files show no sign of Nvidia DLSS or Intel XeSS. Sharing a screenshot of the game’s expanded installation folder, there’s nary a trace of team green or blue to be found.

Neither AMD nor Bethesda has confirmed that Starfield will only support FSR, but we certainly hope this isn’t the case. Technologies like Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation would greatly serve to improve Starfield performance, even if it currently remains exclusive to GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards for now.

However, the AMD FSR 3 release date may coincide with Starfield’s launch, or arrive not long after. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that Fluid Motion Frames, like the temporal upscaler before it, is cross-platform. Regardless, we strongly suspect that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX will be the best GPU for Starfield.

Be sure to check the Starfield system requirements regardless of what pixel pusher you’re packing, as you don’t want to be caught short come the Starfield release date.

