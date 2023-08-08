Starfield preload date and download size

What is the Starfield preload download date? If it feels like you’ve been waiting for Starfield for years, that’s probably because you have. It’s been such a long wait for the space exploration game, but we’re nearly there. We’re so close. So close, in fact, that we finally have the preload dates, so you can be fully prepared for launch day.

The good news is that thanks to online retailers such as Amazon, we now know the Starfield preload and download size. It may be some time before the actual Starfield release date, but you at least have a while to consult our Starfield system requirements guide to see if you need any more parts to upgrade your PC gaming rig before release.

Starfield preload date

Starfield preload is available now for Xbox Game Pass on PC, and the preload release date for other platforms is on August 9, 2023.

This information comes from a few online storefronts, including Amazon, which is offering an Xbox Series S bundle that comes with Starfield standard edition. The code states that the version is the combined Xbox and Windows 10 release.

How big is the Starfield download?

The Starfield download size is 125GB, but this may not reflect the total size of the game at launch, depending on day one updates and other unknown factors.

Those are the Starfield preload and its download size. We also have intel on the Starfield early access start date if you wish to launch into the stars a little earlier than everyone else. When you do, be sure to consult our Starfield walkthrough for everything you need to know about the cosmos beyond.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.