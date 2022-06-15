All Starfield Research Laboratory projects so far

To craft some of the best gear in Bethesda’s upcoming space game, you need to gather materials from different worlds to complete Starfield Research Laboratory projects. Most of them require items collected from different Starfield planets, but some may ask you to complete other tasks or previous projects before new laboratory projects open up.

There are five project categories, and you can invest in Starfield Research Laboratory projects whenever their relevant category slot is available.

Here are all of the Starfield Research Laboratory project categories:

Pharmacology

Food and Drink

Outpost Development

Equipment

Weaponry

You’re unable to study a Research Laboratory project until the previous one for that category is complete. So, for example, you can’t invest resources into ‘Barrel Mods 2’ in the Weaponry category until you’ve finished the ‘Barrel Mods 1’ research. Once you have the required items, you can begin the research task, but doing so also starts a countdown. When this timer expires, your project will be complete.

While Bethesda hasn’t shown the bulk of the Starfield Research Laboratory projects, we know that some projects feature specific requirements before you can start them. For instance, we know that at least one research project in the Food and Drink category requires your Starfield background to be a chef.

Here are all of the Starfield Research Laboratory projects we know about:

Pharmacology

Medical Treatment 1

Performance Enhancement 1

Performance Enhancement 2

Outpost Development

Resource Extraction 1

Equipment

Helmet Mods 1

Weaponry

Barrel Mods 1 – Iron x20, Nickel x20, and Sealant x10

Barrel Mods 2

Grip Mods 1

Grip Mods 2

Grip Mods 3

Optics and Sights Mods 1

Optics and Sights Mods 2

Optics and Sights Mods 3

Muzzle Mods 1

Muzzle Mods 2

And so far, that's everything we know about the Starfield Research Laboratory projects.