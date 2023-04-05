Starfield song is quite good, sounds like a Bethesda-loving Ed Sheeran

The Starfield release date is getting closer and closer, so I suppose it only follows that the next massive Bethesda RPG game should start getting some devout fan tributes – although I didn’t expect this. Channelling the sonorous tones of Ed Sheeran, one Starfield hopeful has recorded an actually-really-catchy pop song in homage to the upcoming space opera, as well as Fallout, Skyrim, Elder Scrolls, and Todd Howard himself.

Recorded by musician and YouTube ‘JimmyAllGoods,’ ‘No Man’s Skyrim – A Love Letter to Bethesda’ charts the songwriter’s personal history with everything related to the iconic developer, from Daggerfall to Starfield hype. There are nods to Fallout 3, the expansive player-driven story of Skyrim, and the famous ‘put buckets on people’s heads so you can steal all their stuff’ bug.

Set to an easy-listening acoustic guitar melody, the Ed Sheeran-esque chorus is particularly catchy: “Roleplay, all day/roleplay, all day.” Moving onto Starfield, AllGoods sings that it’s like “No Man’s Sky with Fallout vibes/looks a little janky, but that’s all right/modders can fix that all in time.” Truly, no aspect of the Bethesda-game-playing experience is left unsung.

Genuinely, I’ve had this looping in my head since I first heard it this morning. JimmyAllGoods, if you’re reading this, I think you’ve got a hit on your hands. Modders, as soon as Starfield launches, please find a way to add this into the game somehow. I want to shoot down enemy spaceships and go digging up iron ore while I hum “roleplay, all day.”

Speaking of which, take a look at all the Starfield mods you can expect to arrive soon after release day. You’ll also want to check out all the Starfield cities, Starfield factions, and how to get a headstart with Starfield ship design so you’re ready to blast off on day one.