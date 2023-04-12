Starfield Steam update removes Russian language support

With the Starfield release date on the (event) horizon, the Bethesda RPG game seems to be undergoing some interesting changes. A new Starfield Steam update seemingly removes Russian language support from the space sim, despite fellow Bethesda open-world hits Skyrim and Fallout 4 previously allowing for Russian-language interfaces and subtitles.

On April 11, an alteration was made in the backend of the Starfield Steam listing, removing references to Russian subtitles and Russian language support from the game’s page. Checking archived versions of the Starfield Steam page, as recently as April 4, support for Russian subtitles and a Russian-language in-game interface were both listed, but as of this writing, these have both vanished.

Further updates in the Starfield Steam backend indicate that various store tags have been removed. Since you can search Steam to find games that include specific language options, it’s possible that this is connected to the removal of Russian language support – indeed, when conducting a Steam store search for games that include Russian language support, Starfield does not appear.

Other Bethesda titles including Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls Skyrim, and the upcoming vampire game Redfall, which Bethesda will publish, are all listed on Steam as including various forms of Russian language support.

PCGamesN has contacted Bethesda with regards to the removal of Russian language support from Starfield and will update this story with any further information or comment. You can see the Starfield Steam update, removing Russian support, in the image below obtained from SteamDB:

