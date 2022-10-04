Starfield release date updated on Steam fuelling Bethesda RPG theories

The Starfield release date has been updated on Steam DB fuelling theories on the launch window for the Bethesda RPG, one of the most anticipated space games

Starfield release date updated on Steam fuelling Bethesda RPG theories: A character from one of the Starfield factions in the Bethesda RPG

Published:

Starfield

The Starfield release date has been updated on Steam DB suggesting the Bethesda RPG will launch late in 2023, though fans of the space game speculate this could mean a more concrete announcement coming soon.

The Starfield release date was previously delayed from November 2022 to a provisional “first half” of 2023. Since Bethesda’s showcase at Summer Game Fest back in June, we haven’t seen any new footage of the next opus from the Fallout and Elder Scrolls developer, perhaps suggesting that a Q1 or Q2 launch may be too optimistic for Starfield, and in fact the RPG might not arrive until the latter end of 2023.

Adding to that, Steam DB, which monitors stats and site pages for games listed on Valve’s storefront, shows that on October 3 the “store API release date” box for Starfield was updated from the previous November 11, 2022 date to December 29, 2023. Bethesda has released all of its most-recent games, including Fallout 76, Fallout 4, and Skyrim, closer to the end of the year in November, potentially implying that the developer has similar plans for Starfield. Fans however have a different theory.

Starfield release date updated on Steam fuelling Bethesda RPG theories: The Starfield release date updated on Steam DB

“December 29 is the most common placeholder date,” writes one Starfield fan. “It doesn’t make much business sense to release after Christmas. They’ll miss holiday markets.” “Maybe they are planning to release the date soon and put this until then,” replies another. “That’s exactly what’s happening,” responds a third Starfield fan, with another believing “they [Bethesda] are preparing for a release date announcement.”

So, it could be that Starfield will actually launch December 29, 2023, or it could be that an official announcement about the release date is shortly to follow from Bethesda. Or it could all be nothing. You will have to – pardon the pun – watch this space.

While we wait to find out what exactly is going on with Starfield, you may want to check out our guide on all the Starfield cities. We also know all about Starfield skills and Starfield factions, which are bound to be plentiful and exciting, if and when they ever arrive.

More from PCGamesN

After freelancing for Edge and Vice, Ed joined PCGamesN in 2022, where he is symbiotically connected to the news matrix - especially on Fallout: New Vegas mods, GTA 6 release date rumours, Modern Warfare 2 guns, Warzone loadouts, and Red Dead Redemption 2. He's still trying to beat his personal speedrun record for Resident Evil.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.