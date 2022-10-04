Starfield release date updated on Steam fuelling Bethesda RPG theories

The Starfield release date has been updated on Steam DB suggesting the Bethesda RPG will launch late in 2023, though fans of the space game speculate this could mean a more concrete announcement coming soon.

The Starfield release date was previously delayed from November 2022 to a provisional “first half” of 2023. Since Bethesda’s showcase at Summer Game Fest back in June, we haven’t seen any new footage of the next opus from the Fallout and Elder Scrolls developer, perhaps suggesting that a Q1 or Q2 launch may be too optimistic for Starfield, and in fact the RPG might not arrive until the latter end of 2023.

Adding to that, Steam DB, which monitors stats and site pages for games listed on Valve’s storefront, shows that on October 3 the “store API release date” box for Starfield was updated from the previous November 11, 2022 date to December 29, 2023. Bethesda has released all of its most-recent games, including Fallout 76, Fallout 4, and Skyrim, closer to the end of the year in November, potentially implying that the developer has similar plans for Starfield. Fans however have a different theory.

“December 29 is the most common placeholder date,” writes one Starfield fan. “It doesn’t make much business sense to release after Christmas. They’ll miss holiday markets.” “Maybe they are planning to release the date soon and put this until then,” replies another. “That’s exactly what’s happening,” responds a third Starfield fan, with another believing “they [Bethesda] are preparing for a release date announcement.”

So, it could be that Starfield will actually launch December 29, 2023, or it could be that an official announcement about the release date is shortly to follow from Bethesda. Or it could all be nothing. You will have to – pardon the pun – watch this space.

