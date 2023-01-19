Starfield release date announced “very soon” says Bethesda

The Starfield release date will be announced “very soon” according to a post from Bethesda via its Latin America Instagram account, which comes following confirmation that a dedicated Starfield event will follow the joint Xbox Developer Direct on January 25. The RPG game was originally set to launch in November 2022, but is now expected during the first half of this year.

In a recent post, ‘BethesdaLATAM’ shares an image from the Starfield gameplay trailer, with the caption “Every day, Starfield approaches. Are you one of those who explore or are you guided by the main mission?” One comment on the post asks simply “release date?” to which BethesdaLATAM replies “very soon we will announce it. We are preparing a special game event.”

The Developer Direct on January 25 will reveal new details of Arkane’s vampire game Redfall, with the Redfall release date rumoured to be unveiled as part of the show.

Bethesda says that a committed Starfield event will follow, though an exact date for that presentation is yet to be confirmed. Judging by the comments from Bethesda on Instagram, it may be that the Starfield release date is unveiled at this event.

The Starfield release date was recently altered on Steam – from “2023” to a more vague “coming soon” – though this likely to reflect the fact that the open-world game is releasing in the first half of this year. If you can’t wait, you might want to try out some of the best games like Starfield, which we’ve handily compiled into one simple guide.

