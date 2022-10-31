New Gigabyte gaming monitor could be the best Steam Deck screen

The Steam Deck works with most gaming monitor setups, but Gigabyte’s latest 27-inch panel could pair perfectly with the portable powerhouse. Unlike other displays, the company’s latest offering has a secret connectivity weapon, and it’ll save you from switching your gaming PC cables around when using the handheld with a dock.

Coming in at $259.99 USD MSRP, the Gigabyte M27F A gaming monitor packs a built-in KVM switch that’ll benefit anyone with a Steam Deck. The tech essentially enables users to seamlessly connect their entire setup to a second device via USB-C, so you won’t have to manually switch your gaming keyboard and mouse over between ports.

The Gigabyte M27F A’s specs also cater to the Steam Deck’s capabilities, as its 1080p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium support should help the handheld shine when it comes to desktop performance. Of course, if you’re rocking the best gaming PC with an RTX 4090 GPU, you could opt for the Gigabyte M32U – a 4K alternative with a 144Hz refresh rate and an integrated monitor arm.

It’s worth noting that standalone KVM switches exist that’ll work with the best Steam Deck dock, so you don’t have to buy a new screen to get one. That said, if you’re planning on picking up a new display anyway, and you’re eager to use Valve’s handheld alongside your main rig, picking up one of Gigabyte’s best gaming monitor contenders is perhaps a no-brainer.

Using Valve’s portable PC as a desktop alternative isn’t for everyone, and some users will use docks and hubs to create a Steam Deck TV setup. Nevertheless, Gigabyte’s KVM monitors are still unique, whether you’re into handheld hybrid shenanigans, or you’re looking for a way to integrate a gaming laptop or hook up a secondary rig.