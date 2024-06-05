Get $290 worth of Steam Deck games for just $12

It’s that time of the month again as new Humble Choice games are live, and it’s another strong month for Steam Deck supported titles, with all of the eight games having Playable status on Valve’s handheld at the very least.

We adore the Steam Deck LCD and OLED models and consider them to be the best handheld gaming PCs on the market right now. As such, the Humble Choice monthly games subscription offers a great way to flesh out your games library, while potentially playing games you may never have purchased otherwise.

The Humble Choice games are revealed on the first Tuesday of each month, and eight games of varying size and stature are available to buy for one low cost. This month (June 2024) the following games have been added to the service:

Risk of Rain 2 – Steam Deck Verified – Overwhelmingly Positive Rating

Knights of Honor: Sovereign – Playable on Steam Deck – Overwhelmingly Positive Rating

LEGO 2K Drive – Playable on Steam Deck – Mixed Rating

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating

A Guidebook of Babel – Steam Deck Verified – Overwhelmingly Positive Rating

Miasma Chronicles – Playable on Steam Deck – Mostly Positive Rating

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating

Empyrion: Galactic Survival – Steam Deck Verified – Mostly Positive Rating

These games have a total MSRP of $294.92 (£252.59), representing a huge saving of $280.93 (£243.60) over the $11.99 (£8.99) subscription cost. In fact, you could even grab an annual subscription for $129 (£98) and still make a big saving based on this month’s games alone.

Standout games from this month’s selection include Risk of Rain 2, a roguelike with completely randomized stages, enemies, bosses, and items. You can tackle these challenges alone or as a team via co-op play. It currently holds an impressive 95% positive rating on Steam. Better still, a huge free update just dropped alongside a new DLC package.

Lego 2K Drive may seem like a kids’ driving game at first, but like many other brick-smashing titles, it has plenty of charm to appeal to all ages. Unlike many Humble Choice games, it currently holds a mixed rating on Steam, but this is due to the sheer volume of microtransactions in the game, rather than the quality of the game itself.

Finally, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is a brilliant RTS game that is still actively supported with new content after nearly three years. In fact, as part of the Humble Choice benefits for this month, you can save 25% on the Tau expansion, 35% on the Sisters of Battle, and 45% on the Necrons.

Once we’ve had the chance to enjoy this month’s games, some of them could end up on our list of the best Steam Deck games. If you’re struggling to find enough storage space to download this month’s titles, you can also grab one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck to give your handheld a boost.