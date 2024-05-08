Grab these eight amazing Steam Deck games for just $12

Another brand new slate of games has just dropped as part of Humble Choice, and once again Steam Deck owners can rejoice at the quality of games on offer, and their compatibility with Valve’s handheld. Headlined by Yakuza: Like A Dragon, there are eight games in total on offer for just $11.99, which represents a huge saving versus the MSRP on Steam.

We adore the Steam Deck and consider it to be the best handheld gaming PC on the market right now, and the Humble Choice lineup offers a really cost-effective way to beef up your library with games that are highly rated on Steam.

The Humble Choice games are revealed on the first Tuesday of each month, and eight games of varying size and stature are available to buy for the month. This month (May 2024) the following games have been added to the service:

Yakuza: Like A Dragon – Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating

– Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating Hi-Fi Rush – Steam Deck Verified – Overwhelmingly Positive Rating

– Steam Deck Verified – Overwhelmingly Positive Rating Steelrising – Playable on Steam Deck – Mostly Positive Rating

– Playable on Steam Deck – Mostly Positive Rating Loddlenaught – Steam Deck Verified – Overwhelmingly Positive Rating

– Steam Deck Verified – Overwhelmingly Positive Rating King of the Castle – Playable on Steam Deck – Very Positive Rating

– Playable on Steam Deck – Very Positive Rating Bravery & Greed – Playable on Steam Deck – Mostly Positive Rating

– Playable on Steam Deck – Mostly Positive Rating Amanda the Adventurer – Playable on Steam Deck – Overwhelmingly Positive Rating

– Playable on Steam Deck – Overwhelmingly Positive Rating Mediterranea Inferno – Steam Deck Verified – Very Positive Rating

These games have a total MSRP of $199.92 (£166.82), representing a huge saving of $187.93 (£157.83) over the $11.99 (£8.99) subscription cost. In fact, you could even grab an annual subscription for $129 (£98) and still make a big saving based on this month’s games alone.

A hidden gem among these titles is Steelrising, a roguelike that takes inspiration from games such as Bloodborne and Dark Souls but creates a unique world in which the story is set. You’re taken to an alternative French Revolution period where King Louis XVI is ruling with an iron fist and an army of clockwork automatons.

You take on the role of one of these automatons called Aegis, who just so happens to be Marie Antoinette’s bodyguard. I won’t say too much and spoil the game; I’ll just say that this is an admirable Souls-like experience that includes an assist system to reduce the difficulty for less experienced players.

For horror fans, Amanda The Adventurer is a great example of short but effective analog-style scariness. It’s well worth playing to see if you can find all the endings, if your heart can handle it.

Elsewhere, JRPG Yakuza: Like A Dragon introduces us to the lovable Ichiban Kasuga and his band of merry accomplices. The Yakuza games are notable for being Steam Deck Verified, with Ryu Ga Gotoku going the extra mile to ensure its games play well on the handheld.

Many of this month’s games could very well end up on our list of the best Steam Deck games after some testing. If you’re running low on storage, you can also grab one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck to give your handheld a boost.