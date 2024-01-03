Is Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Steam Deck compatible? A surprise hit, Yakuza: Like A Dragon inspired a wave of spin-offs from the popular JRPG series. The latest outing, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is likely to follow its predecessors in being a great game to play on the Steam Deck.

The Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth system requirements show the file size to be a heavy 85GB, so you may want to invest in one of the best MicroSD cards for Steam Deck to save from having to delete the rest of your backlog.

Is Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Steam Deck compatible?

While it is yet to be given an official rating, we expect Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth to receive a ‘Verified’ rating for the Steam Deck upon release.

No game is rated for the Steam Deck before it is released, but we can see that the previous Like A Dragon games (Ishin, The Mad Who Erased His Name, and Yakuza: Like A Dragon) have all been given a Verified rating. This shows a strong commitment from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio to making its games playable on Valve’s gaming handheld.

The system requirements for Infinite Wealth don’t provide any cause for concern when it comes to getting good performance out of the Steam Deck either. Like A Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name was capable of running at 60 fps on medium presets and holds almost identical requirements to Infinite Wealth.

As soon as the Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth release date comes around, we’ll update this article to confirm the status of the Steam Deck compatibility.

In the meantime, if you’re looking for more of the best Steam Deck games to play, we’ve got you covered. Likewise, if you need some protection for your Deck, check out the best Steam Deck screen protectors you can buy right now.