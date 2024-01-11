Is Palworld Steam Deck compatible? Taking clear inspiration from Pokémon, Palworld is set to be a game in demand when it releases on Steam. A mix of cozy game and RPG monster battle adventure, there is something for everyone in Palworld.

The Palworld release date was recently revealed, and it’s much sooner than we thought, as we only ever had a January 2024 window to go off. Could it sit among the best Steam Deck games or will it fall short of handheld optimization?

Is Palworld Steam Deck compatible?

It is unknown whether Palworld will be unsupported, playable, or verified for the Steam Deck as ratings are not revealed until a game’s release day.

While you wait for an official rating, it’s possible to look at the Palworld system requirements to get an idea of whether the game will run on Valve’s handheld.

The minimum specs present like those that are very accommodating to the Steam Deck, and I imagine it will have no trouble running a game that only requires an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 and Intel Core i5 3570K. A RAM requirement of 16GB is also matched by the Steam Deck, so performance is a barrier that can be cleared, and a playable rating should be the minimum I expect from Palworld.

Any additional features or compatibility needed for the verified rating is hard to predict. Given that some developers simply choose not to go as far as to add Steam Deck-specific control icons, it’s always a possibility that playable is as far as Palworld will go.

However, as a Pokémon inspired game, the possibility of having Palworld run perfectly on a handheld console has to be incredibly appealing. While the initial launch may only be as a playable game, don’t be surprised if developer Pockerpair aims for a verified rating at some point.

