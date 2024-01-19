Best Palworld settings for max fps and performance

What are the best Palworld settings for max fps? Getting the best performance out of Palworld is a surprisingly simple task, provided you’ve got an Nvidia RTX GPU. The graphical settings aren’t overwhelming, but they also don’t strip away control, creating a perfect balance to find what works for your gaming rig.

The Palworld system requirements already painted a picture of a game that wouldn’t cause problems for most modern gaming PCs. Palworld even runs on the Steam Deck, but if you want to truly maximize your performance, we have the settings you need to use.

Best Palworld settings for max fps

Here are the best Palworld graphics settings:

Max FPS : No Limit

: No Limit Vsync : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off DLSS : Performance

: Performance View Distance : Epic

: Epic Grass Details : Epic

: Epic Shadows : Epic

: Epic Effects Quality : Epic

: Epic Texture Quality : High

: High Field of View: 90

The above settings resulted in a stable 110 fps, finding the perfect balance between fps and visual fidelity. The progressive gains when moving down through the various qualities provided diminishing returns, meaning the frame gain wasn’t worth the visual quality losses.

Given that Palworld isn’t an FPS game, there is an argument that frame benefits are a bit pointless past 60, but as with all our testing, we’re trying to get the best balance of frames and visuals before coming to a verdict.

The trial and error process of getting the best Palworld settings was surprisingly simple, mainly due to only select graphical options being available to change. This should benefit gaming PCs that are older so you can tailor performance, but it isn’t so overwhelming that you’re unsure which settings are having an impact. Here are the key settings that made a difference for me when testing Palworld.

Nvidia DLSS

I typically turn to Quality when DLSS is an option, but here I instead opted for Performance to try and drag some extra frames out and see if there were perceptible differences to the visual quality.

This resulted in a much smoother experience, and while the actual fps gain was just in double digits, it was a nice boost, especially when there wasn’t any noticeable change in the visuals. For context, with DLSS on Quality, our average fps with the above settings was 95.

Texture Quality

This was the one setting that seemed to have a substantial impact on performance, with Epic seemingly being a step too far and causing some pop-in and minor stuttering. Bringing the texture quality down to High removed any impact while maintaining a high overall fps number.

How we tested Palworld

At PCGamesN, we use specific gaming rigs to test out the best settings for performance and gameplay in the latest releases. Currently, our test rigs include the following components; Intel Core i7 11700F, MSI Ventus 2x Black Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 32GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and an MSI B560 motherboard. We also test using Widows 11 64-bit.

We try and use the same rigs to ensure that every game we test is done under fair conditions. We will occasionally upgrade these rigs to ensure they don’t fall behind the market and this allows us to aim for the highest quality possible in every game we test. In the case of Palworld, we have experimented with upgrading the GPU used from the RTX 3070 to see if this makes an impact, despite similar performance, the RTX 4060 has access to DLSS 3 in games where it is featured.

Does Palworld need an SSD?

While our testing rig does include an SSD, and this is how we boot all games, we can say that installing and running Palworld on an HDD was possible.

There were no major performance differences beyond longer loading times so if you are bound to traditional storage, it isn’t the end of the world.

For more Palworld help we have a guide to the best weapons and a guide to all Palworld resources and how to find them.