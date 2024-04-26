Grab a 1.5TB microSD for just $110, and expand your Steam Deck library

Everyone needs more storage for their handheld gaming PC from time to time, whether it’s on a Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or Nintendo Switch. With this microSD deal, you can add 1.5TB of storage to your device for just $110, which will open up your handheld to a ton of extra possibilities when it comes to downloading your favorite games.

The SanDisk Ultra sits one class below the Extreme, which is our pick as one of the best MicroSD cards for Steam Deck. However, due to the Steam Deck and most other handheld gaming PCs having a transfer limit imposed on MicroSD cards, you won’t see any noticeable performance difference between this 1.5TB Ultra card and the 1TB. Extreme.

The 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra can be yours for just $109.99 at the moment, and it’s currently the largest mass-produced MicroSD card on Amazon, meaning you’re going as big as possible while also saving some money over MSRP.

The deal represents a $40 saving over the MSRP of $149.99, meaning you save 27% in total. Plug this card into your Steam Deck and you’ll have enough storage space to download ten whole copies of Baldur’s Gate 3, although we’d highly advise trying out some great indie games too.

We’ve seen promises of new 2TB microSD cards for some time now, but we’ve yet to see these cards appear yet. For now, this 1.5TB card remains the largest card you can buy, and all you need to do to get it working is pop it into the designated slot on your chosen handheld.

There’s also still time to subscribe to the incredible Steam Deck-friendly Humble Choice selection for April 2024. Better still, every game in this selection will fit onto this microSD card, and you’ll still have over 1.3TB left to spare.

