The Steam Autumn Sale is sadly coming to an end in less than a day, but the deals are still on for now. If you’ve been waiting for a roundup of the best deals before diving into your wallet and perusing Valve’s store yourself, then look no further. We’ve compiled all of the biggest, most eye-catching discounts in one handy spot for you to browse through, wishlist, and purchase as you please.

Steam is the bearer of all great PC gaming deals, with regular sales and massive discounts on some of the biggest games around. Whether you consider yourself more of a casual, cozy player or a lore-hungry RPG fan, you’re bound to find something amid Valve’s seasonal sales. The store’s current Steam Autumn sale sees impressive discounts attached to some of the best PC games, from indies to open-world behemoths.

There are less than 24 hours left to snag the latest sale’s deals. If you’re looking for a solid RPG that’s heavy on player choice and full of action-packed combat, then you should grab Cyberpunk 2077 while it’s 50% off. With its recent 2.0 update and release of Phantom Liberty, there’s never been a better time to hop into Night City. It’s one of Steam’s most played games currently, overtaking immortal RPGs like Skyrim on the charts.

If you like Cyberpunk’s sci-fi-esque aesthetic but want a game that leans into the genre more, look towards Dead Space or Starfield. The former is a recent remaster of an iconic horror experience heavy on alien action. It’s 50% off, which is stellar for a 2023 release. Starfield, another 2023 drop, focuses on exploration rather than extraterrestrial combat, for all you story-focused players. It’s 20% off, and you can check our Starfield review to see what made the Starfield launch Bethesda’s biggest ever.

There are a ton of non-space RPGs on sale, too. If you like dark fantasy, check out Diablo 4 for 40% off or Remnant 2 for 30% off. Both are 2023 bangers and let you play with friends. Red Dead Redemption 2, which recently hit a new Steam record, is big on role-playing elements but is more so a historical fiction with guns, cowboys, horses, and an emotional rollercoaster of a story. You can enjoy the Western-inspired sequel without playing the 2010 original and even explore personalized online play.

Best Steam Autumn Sale deals

The deals don’t end there. You can check out our full list of the best Steam Autumn Sale deals below, along with the discounted prices. If you’re interested in viewing more of the sale before it ends in under 24 hours, head over to Steam, and don’t forget to claim your daily sticker.

Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99 / £24.99 at 50% off

at 50% off Dead by Daylight – $7.99 / £5.99 at 60% off

at 60% off Dead Space – $29.99 / £24.99 at 50% off

at 50% off Diablo 4 – $41.99 / £35.99 at 40% off

at 40% off God of War – $29.99 / £23.99 at 40% off

at 40% off Red Dead Redemption 2 – $19.79 / £19.79 at 67% off

at 67% off Remnant 2 – $34.99 / £29.39 at 30% off

at 30% off Starfield – $55.99 / £47.99 at 20% off

at 20% off Terraria – $4.99 / £4.25 at 50% off

at 50% off The Last of Us – $40.19 / £33.49 at 33% off

Still searching for some shiny gaming deals? You can browse through a few of the best free PC games that are available to play right now for the ultimate discount of all. 100% off, baby. Alternatively, look around at our rundown of the most exciting upcoming PC games to keep your hype up while you play through your new Steam purchases.

