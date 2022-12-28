The Steam Christmas sale is here with over 4,000 offers on PC games

The Steam Christmas sale is here with over 4,000 offers on games and bundles until early 2023, so we thought we’d take a look at some of the best offers and deals to help you pick up some great games over the holidays. Just don’t look at your backlog, it’s not going to be happy with your choices. While these aren’t free games, some might feel pretty close.

This sale follows an initial announcement from Valve, as it recently outlined the Steam Christmas sale and a Steam Deck giveaway after The Game Awards. Naturally, I’m not going to just list out every game in the sale (we’d all be here forever), so instead I’ll take a look at some of the best deals on games big and small, from open-world games to indie games, and share them here.

Games like FIFA 23, It Takes 2, and Half-Life Alyx are all 60% off, while all-time FPS game classic Titanfall 2 is at a whopping 84% off too. You can even pick up the Mass Effect remastered trilogy for 75% off, while Disco Elysium is down by 75% as well.

Steam Christmas sale highlights

Battlefield series sale

Sims 4 and Sims 3 expansions sale

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at 88% off

Hades at 50% off

Resident Evil Village at 50% off

Total War: Warhammer 3 at 66% off

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey at 75% off

Cyberpunk 2077 at 50% off

If you want to dive into the sales yourself, you can either use SteamDB and its incredibly useful filter tools, or just go straight to the Steam Christmas sale webpage. There’s also some sneaky opportunities for free games at the moment too, as Prime Gaming is giving away one of the best immersive sims and the Epic Games Store is doing daily free game giveaways.

We’ve also put together a list of the best games to play over Christmas and a look at the best split-screen games for time with friends and family as well, to maximise your time over the break.