Steam’s News Hub is now officially live

Steam has officially rolled out its new News Hub, which has now moved out of the Steam Labs ‘experiment’ phase and into full implementation. It replaces Steam’s old news feed and adds a bunch of new ways to keep up to date on the latest stories on games you’re interested in or from sites you like.

PCGamesN has been part of the Steam News Hub since it appeared in the Steam Labs, and you can follow us on the hub if you’d like to see our coverage when you fire it up. The idea behind the News Hub is that you can follow news sites, and that you’ll see any news from curators you follow that are attached to major games sites.

It’s all customisable, so you can set your personal news feed up however you like, and it’s got a nice fresh-looking design. You can add filters so you only see news related to games on your wishlist or in your library, and you can also filter out types of posts you aren’t interested in – so, for example, you might want to uncheck ‘sales’ if you’re only interested in getting news about games that are already in your Steam Library.

Again, you can follow PCGamesN by heading over to our corner of the Steam News Hub and clicking the blue follow button. It’s as simple as that!

You’ll also notice that the old news homepage for Steam has now gone away – out with the old to make way for the new.

And nothing goes better with Steam news than our list of the best free Steam games, so while you install a couple of those, make sure to check out the latest headlines on the News Hub.