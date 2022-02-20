Steam Next Fest start time – February 2022 demo festival begins

The Steam Next Fest start time has been revealed for the eagerly anticipated event that will allow people to try “hundreds” of some of the best indie games on PC – many of which may not be out for a while. Steam Next Fest February 2022 kicks off tomorrow, so it’s not too far away at all.

The indie event previously known as the Steam Game Festival usually pops up at least twice annually and returns this month after the highly successful Next Fest in October 2021 – which featured hundreds of demos, including the likes city builder Settlement Survival and the next game from the creators of No Man’s Sky.

Some of the hundreds of games available to play include Doom meets Trackmania FPS-platformer Warstride Challenges, Neon White from Donut County creator Ben Esposito, turn-based tactical roguelike Oaken, retro throwback RPG 8-Bit Adventures 2, open-world survival sandbox game Occupy Mars, and ultra-cute racing game Hamster Playground. Expect a few more surprises once the event kicks off, so when will that be?

Steam Next Fest Start Time February 2022

Steam Next Fest February 2022 will start tomorrow, February 21, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT. The demo festival will run for seven days and finish on Monday, February 28, at the same time. Players can install as many demos as they want during this time, but they can only be played during Steam Next Fest.

So, how many demos can you complete in a week?