Now you can invite non-Steam friends to play Steam games with you

Steam’s Remote Play Together feature just got bigger and better. Now you can invite anyone into your Steam Remote Play sessions, regardless of whether they even have a Steam account themselves. All you have to do is send them a link.

With the latest update to the beta, Steam users can invite as many non-Steam players into their Remote Play Together-supporting multiplayer games as they want (and that their hardware will support). Say you want to introduce a friend to the magic of Stardew Valley, or challenge everyone in your DM group chat to a game of Civilization VI. With the new feature, all you have to do is copy a link from your Steam friends list and send it to them – the only limitation is your streaming bandwidth and PC hardware.

To use the feature, you’ll first need to make sure you’ve opted into the Steam Client Beta. It’s easy to do: just open the settings menu in Steam, and find the ‘Account’ tab on the left side. Click the button labeled ‘Change…’ under the ‘Beta Participation heading, and select ‘Steam Beta Update’ from the drop-down list. Close settings, then let Steam download the update and restart.

Once that’s done, you’ll just need to fire up any of the many games that support Steam Remote Play Together, then find the ‘Copy Link’ button in your friends list while it’s running. Send that to your friend and they’ll be able to join your game from wherever they are.

If you’re wondering which games to try the new feature out on, we suggest having a look through our list of the best co-op games on PC. That way, whoever you invite will feel nice and welcome when they arrive. You also might like to try one of the best online board games to keep the hardware demands on the low side.