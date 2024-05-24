This Destiny 2 and SteelSeries collab includes a $90 Ghost keycap

Rise up, Guardians. SteelSeries has all the gear you need to take on the next Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape. In a collection spanning real-world peripherals and in-game items, you can now properly prepare for the eighth major expansion as we near the tenth anniversary of the franchise.

As we close in on the Destiny 2 The Final Shape release date, it’s time to ensure you have the best Destiny 2 build both in and out of the game. This is made much easier thanks to SteelSeries, which has expanded on its recent Diablo 4 and Faze collections with one for all the noble Guardians in the galaxy.

Included in the collection is the Arctis Nova 7 Wireless headset, available with customization booster packs, including special Destiny-themed speaker plates. You’ll also receive a Viral Celebration emote and Gear Head emblem when buying the headset. The headset and booster pack bundle costs $219.99 (£209.99).

If you already have a Nova 7, or any customizable SteelSeries cans, you can also buy the booster pack separately. However, no in-game items are awarded for just buying the pack alone. It has an MRSP of $39.99 (£34.99).

For keyboard enthusiasts, there is also an artisan keycap containing your trusted companion, Ghost, trapped in what appears to be an overgrown set of tree roots. Purchasing this will earn you an exclusive Gear Head emblem. This keycap costs $89.99 (£79.99). Yes, that’s $89.99 for a keycap. We don’t make the rules.

Next up is the QcK Heavy XXL mousemat, which looks perfect for dressing your desktop to fit the theme as you hit the crucible or plan your next raid with clanmates. The MRSP for this mat is $49.99 (£44.99).

Finally, KontrolFreek is releasing a set of Destiny 2 The Final Shape thumbsticks for PlayStation or Xbox controllers on June 4. These come in a collector’s edition portal tin, and you once again earn the Gear Head emblem in-game with your purchase. The MSRP of the thumbsticks is $29.99.

If you’re looking forward to The Final Shape, but have yet to play any of the previous expansions, there are three free Destiny 2 expansions available to play right now, but you’ll need to be quick.