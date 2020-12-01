Conquer the far reaches of space with Humble’s new Explore & Expand bundle

Space is big, as Douglas Adams once put it, and so is this new Explore & Expand bundle from Humble. The latest Humble bundle has a more space games in it than you can shake a hydrospanner at, and it’s particularly worth your time if you’ve ever fancied yourself a strategy fan.

At the $1 tier, you’re getting Halcyon 6: Lightspeed Edition, Rain of Reflections: Chapter 1, and Sins of a Solar Empire: Trinity. Halcyon 6 is a hidden gem here that blends base building and crew management with JRPG-style turn-based battles. Sins of a Solar Empire: Trinity is another compelling blend of genres, mixing 4X gameplay with RTS games‘ fast-paced combat.

If you pay more than the average of $6.10, you’ll also get Starpoint Gemini Warlords, which is yet another interesting combination – it’s a simulation game that includes elements of role-playing and strategy in which you can control your ship directly in battle alongside your hand-picked companions. At this tier, you’ll also get Galactic Civilizations III, along with the Crusade and Retribution expansions and the Mega Events DLC.

At the $10 level, you’ll get all of the above games plus Paradox’s space-themed grand strategy game Stellaris: Galaxy Edition.

The Galaxy Edition includes a 140-minute original soundtrack with music composed by Andreas Waldetoft, an exclusive alien race, a 130-page digital collector’s book, and the novel Stellaris: Infinite Frontiers by Steven Savile.

Proceeds from the Explore & Expand bundle benefit the American Red Cross, which provides shelter, food, and direct assistance to people impacted by natural disasters. You’ll be getting a lot of great games and helping out a worthy cause with this bundle.

