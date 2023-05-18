Street Fighter 6’s Battle Hub is just what the series needs

With the Street Fighter 6 beta just about to kick off, Capcom has given us a more detailed look at the Street Fighter 6 Battle Hub that provides the perfect home for practice, ranked gameplay, and tournament play. It’s looking set up to be one of the best fighting game lobbies around, with plenty of cool ways to study and improve – whether you’re taking it casually or eyeing up the $2 million prize pool offered at the Capcom Pro Tour 2023.

When you hop into the beta, you’ll have access to eight characters from the full Street Fighter 6 roster. By default, you’ll start with newcomer Luke selected, and he’ll be set to use the ‘modern’ control scheme designed to make the game a little more approachable to new players. If you’re a long-time veteran or prefer those classic controls, you can quickly swap back to them in the menu, as well as switching your character choice.

Once you’re in the Battle Hub, you’ll be able to roam around and sit at cabinets to practice in training mode, take on opponents in longer sets, or just stand around and watch games take place. I absolutely adore this style of lobby, adopted over the years by many games including the likes of Guilty Gear and BlazBlue, so it’s very nice to see it arrive in Street Fighter. It gives you much more of that feeling of being in a real arcade, gathering around and picking up tips.

Having the option to plonk yourself down and just bash out some sets with another player is a great way to learn the ins and outs of specific matchups, and you can swap out your character between matches or sets if you want. You can also hop into single casual matches, or queue up for ranked matches. When you’re ready for more, the Event Counter is the place to go, letting you join one of many ongoing tournaments with prizes on offer for winners.

Street Fighter 6 ranked play

There are four main ranked tiers available in Street Fighter 6 online play. Capcom gives a quick comparison of how these compare to Street Fighter 5’s ranks:

Beginner (equivalent to unranked/rookie in SF5)

Novice (equivalent to bronze in SF5)

Intermediate (equivalent to silver/gold in SF5)

Advanced (equivalent to platinum and higher in SF5)

Street Fighter 6 Capcom Pro Tour 2023

The Capcom Pro Tour 2023 is the ultimate goal for those of you who find yourself excelling at Street Fighter 6. With a $2 million prize pool and $1 million going to the winner of Capcom Cup X, it’s certainly worth trying your hand if you think you can stand up to the best Street Fighter 6 players in the world.

If you’re interested in entering the Capcom Pro Tour 2023, you can find qualifying tournaments at the official website for the event – manage to win one of those, and you automatically earn a spot at the big Capcom Cup tournament. Both classic and modern controls are allowed, so get practicing and who knows where you’ll end up?

Take a look at our Street Fighter 6 Ryu guide to learn how to master the game’s most famous face in its newest installment, and check the Street Fighter 6 system requirements ahead of the beta and launch to make sure you’re ready to play. You can also read our Street Fighter 6 gameplay preview to see what we think of the game’s World Tour mode.