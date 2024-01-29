Suicide Squad’s servers are already down, and it’s not even fully out

Despite technically not even being out yet, the Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League servers are offline for maintenance. Rocksteady reports that a story completion glitch is impacting players, as the always-online game is yet to get its promised offline campaign mode.

If you’re in New Zealand right now, or have changed your settings so your PC thinks you are, Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League is out. Anyone who paid an extra $30 for the Deluxe Edition of the superhero game gets 72 hours of early access starting Tuesday, January 30, meaning the game is available in the New Zealand time zone.

That said, the servers are already down for a few hours, owing to a glitch. “We’re aware that a number of players are currently experiencing an issue whereby upon logging into the game for the first time, they have full story completion,” the game’s official Twitter/X account writes.

“To resolve this issue, we will be performing maintenance on the game servers. During this time the game will be unavailable. We expect this to take several hours and will update once we have more information. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The servers were up for around one hour before players were kicked out of the game with the message “Sorry, our servers are currently in maintenance mode,” and it looks like early adopters will be waiting a few hours to get the game back.

While Rocksteady confirmed a Suicide Squad offline mode will be arriving sometime after launch, the game’s need to be online caught the ire of many players ahead of launch. Suicide Squad also has Denuvo DRM at launch, which many players find equally as frustrating.

